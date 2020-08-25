What you need to know about convalescent plasma

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

In today’s Dispensed: a recap of how convalescent plasma works, World Health Organisation guidance on kids and masks, and 15-minute coronavirus antigen tests are coming.

Plus, telehealth company American Well dropped its S-1. We’ll be keeping tabs as the company looks to hold its initial public offering in the coming weeks.



The World Health Organisation just released guidance on whether kids should wear masks.

It’s broken down into age groups: kids older than 12 should wear them, kids younger than 6 shouldn’t, and for kids in between, it depends on a handful of factors.

Mask-wearing has been a point of confusion for parents, since children don’t tend to get intense coronavirus symptoms, but are nonetheless getting infected in huge numbers.



Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images Admiral Admiral Brett Giroir, director of US coronavirus diagnostic testing, pictured on July 31, 2020.

Millions of rapid coronavirus tests are slated to become available to people across the US next month.

The tests, which can yield results in around 15 minutes, are cheap and easy to produce, and require no lab work.

But they are generally not as accurate as laboratory PCR tests, and may need to be performed several times to get an accurate read on whether someone is actually sick.

“I would still say that distancing and outdoor air are your best friends,” one expert said.



