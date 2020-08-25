What you need to know about convalescent plasma

Welcome to
In today’s Dispensed: a recap of how convalescent plasma works, World Health Organisation guidance on kids and masks, and 15-minute coronavirus antigen tests are coming.
Plus, telehealth company American Well dropped its S-1. We’ll be keeping tabs as the company looks to hold its initial public offering in the coming weeks.
Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty ImagesA blood donor in Bangkok, Thailand, lays on a transfusion chair. Thai Red Cross has requested to donate blood plasma from patients recovering from COVID-19.
The FDA just authorised convalescent plasma treatments for coronavirus patients – here’s how the blood transfusions work
- The FDA just issued an emergency authorization for convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19.
- The therapy involves treating sick patients with the blood of those who have already recovered.
- Convalescent plasma is also the basis for a drug, hyperimmune globulin, which would deliver consistent antibody levels to patients.
- But more research is needed to show the treatment is fully safe and effective.
Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>
REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonLinda Mejia, 24, puts a mask on her two-year-old daughter Linda amid coronavirus outbreaks in Los Angeles.
The WHO just released specific mask guidance for kids as they gear up to return to school: children 12 and older should wear them as adults do
- The World Health Organisation just released guidance on whether kids should wear masks.
- It’s broken down into age groups: kids older than 12 should wear them, kids younger than 6 shouldn’t, and for kids in between, it depends on a handful of factors.
- Mask-wearing has been a point of confusion for parents, since children don’t tend to get intense coronavirus symptoms, but are nonetheless getting infected in huge numbers.
Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>
Millions of coronavirus tests that can deliver results in 15 minutes will be available in September, but they’re less accurate
- Millions of rapid coronavirus tests are slated to become available to people across the US next month.
- The tests, which can yield results in around 15 minutes, are cheap and easy to produce, and require no lab work.
- But they are generally not as accurate as laboratory PCR tests, and may need to be performed several times to get an accurate read on whether someone is actually sick.
- “I would still say that distancing and outdoor air are your best friends,” one expert said.
Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>
