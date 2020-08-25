What you need to know about convalescent plasma

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

In today's Dispensed: a recap of how convalescent plasma works, World Health Organisation guidance on kids and masks, and 15-minute coronavirus antigen tests are coming.

Plus, telehealth company American Well dropped its S-1. We’ll be keeping tabs as the company looks to hold its initial public offering in the coming weeks.

Convalescent plasma covid 19Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty ImagesA blood donor in Bangkok, Thailand, lays on a transfusion chair. Thai Red Cross has requested to donate blood plasma from patients recovering from COVID-19.


The FDA just authorised convalescent plasma treatments for coronavirus patients – here’s how the blood transfusions work


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

Linda Mejia, 24, puts a mask on her two-year-old daughter Linda at California Hospital Medical Centre’s Hope Street Margolis Family Centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los AngelesREUTERS/Lucy NicholsonLinda Mejia, 24, puts a mask on her two-year-old daughter Linda amid coronavirus outbreaks in Los Angeles.


The WHO just released specific mask guidance for kids as they gear up to return to school: children 12 and older should wear them as adults do


Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>

Covid testing czar giroir Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty ImagesAdmiral Admiral Brett Giroir, director of US coronavirus diagnostic testing, pictured on July 31, 2020.

Millions of coronavirus tests that can deliver results in 15 minutes will be available in September, but they’re less accurate

  • Millions of rapid coronavirus tests are slated to become available to people across the US next month.
  • The tests, which can yield results in around 15 minutes, are cheap and easy to produce, and require no lab work.
  • But they are generally not as accurate as laboratory PCR tests, and may need to be performed several times to get an accurate read on whether someone is actually sick.
  • “I would still say that distancing and outdoor air are your best friends,” one expert said.


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

