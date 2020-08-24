How the pandemic is actually helping ALS research

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Today: A look at how the pandemic changed ALS research, new data on remdesivir suggests it might not improve outcomes in COVID-19 patients, and 9 candidates that are our best short at a coronavirus treatment.

And in case you missed it: Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma for COVID-19 after feeling pressure from the White House to do so.

Dr. Merit CudkowiczSarah Bastille/Mass GeneralDr. Merit Cudkowicz is speeding up how treatments for ALS are developed, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted clinical trials. A top ALS researcher explains how that helps the work she’s doing.


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

FILE PHOTO: An ampule of drugmaker Gilead's remdesivir, which has won emergency approval as a treatment for COVID-19 in Japan, is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERSReutersAn ampule of drugmaker Gilead’s remdesivir.


Remdesivir, the only FDA-authorised drug for COVID-19, may not significantly improve outcomes, a study found


Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>

Covid treatment thumb4x3 03Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

The world desperately needs coronavirus treatments, even if we get a vaccine. These 9 candidates are our best hope so far.


Read the full story from Aria Bendix and Andrew Dunn here>>



