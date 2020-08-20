Trump's vaccine czar gives us a timeline for going back to normal

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Good morning!

I’m Kimberly Leonard, and I’m guest hosting today’s edition of Dispensed Daily from Washington, DC.

My reporting focuses on the intersection between business, healthcare policy and politics, and I welcome story ideas about the Biden and Trump campaigns, Congress, and the White House. You can reach me at [email protected].

In today’s news: Trump’s vaccine czar exclusively shares his prediction for when he thinks we’ll get back to normal, Google’s health chief tells us how its the coronavirus products are part of a larger business shift, and a look at the people in the Biden-Harris orbit who’d have a strong shot at shaping the future of healthcare.

Speaking in a rare interview, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, told Business Insider he expects a vaccine will become widely available to most Americans in the second quarter of 2021.

By then, he said, as many as 80 million people will already have gotten the shot.

The US will return to normal by the second half of 2021, Slaoui predicted.



Read Andrew Dunn’s exclusive interview>>



Google Health has been doing a lot of coronavirus-related projects. In response to people asking questions about COVID-19, Google Health designed a self-assessment for coronavirus with health agencies around the world.

And, prompted by soaring demand for telehealth, it sped up development for a “virtual care feature” that launched in April.

Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer, told us in an interview that these projects are part of broader strategy around users’ “discover to action pathway.”



Read Blake Dodge’s full story here>>



To advise on healthcare, Biden has surrounded himself with longtime aides and alumni from the Obama White House, as well as people who were in Hillary Clinton’s inner circle.

The people in the campaign’s orbit are well-positioned to land healthcare agency top jobs if the Biden-Harris ticket succeeds.

Drs. Rebekah Gee and Vivek Murthy are two co-chairs leading the campaign’s healthcare policy committee that could implement Biden’s promises.



Check out my updated list>>





ICYMI: Meet the doctor helping Biden prepare for victory and shape the future of healthcare



More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading! You can follow me on Twitter at @LeonardKL or email the whole team your ideas at [email protected].

– Kimberly

