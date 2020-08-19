Inside a DC doctor's ascension to Joe Biden's A-Team

Blake Dodge

Here's the healthcare news you need to know: Inside the rise of Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, healthcare startups are tapping 'blank-check companies' to go public, and scientists fear some coronavirus patients won't recover.

Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, CEO of Grapevine HealthCourtesy of Grapevine HealthDr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, CEO of Grapevine Health, poses for a selfie with children. The photo was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rise of top Biden healthcare adviser Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick shows how he could shape the system to stop failing the most vulnerable


Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>

HimsHimsHims cofounders Hilary Coles and Andrew Dudum

Healthcare startups are eyeing ‘blank-check companies’ as a quick and easy way to go public, but investors caution that the IPO alternative isn’t as painless as founders think


Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>

Coronavirus recovery lingering symptomsMarco Di Lauro/Getty ImagesA recovered coronavirus patient is monitored by medical staff at Italy’s Department of Rehabilitative Cardiology of ASL 3 Genova on July 22, 2020.

Long-suffering SARS patients offer clues about the worrisome futures that may await COVID-19 long-haulers


Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Blake

