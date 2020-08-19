Inside a DC doctor's ascension to Joe Biden's A-Team

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Here's the healthcare news you need to know: Inside the rise of Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, healthcare startups are tapping 'blank-check companies' to go public, and scientists fear some coronavirus patients won't recover.

Blake Dodge, the healthcare team's health-tech reporter.

Courtesy of Grapevine Health Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, CEO of Grapevine Health, poses for a selfie with children. The photo was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, the CEO of Grapevine Health, is advising healthcare policy for Joe Biden.

She caught his attention in 2019 for her work around spreading accurate medical information in DC.

Now, she’s got one of five coveted co-chair positions on Biden’s committee for healthcare policy.



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



Hims Hims cofounders Hilary Coles and Andrew Dudum

Riding pandemic highs, healthcare startups are looking to go public through nontraditional means.

They’re tapping special purpose acquisition or ‘blank-check’ companies to avoid the IPO process.

But, just like the IPO route, they come with a host of complications that founders should be aware of.



Read the full story from Megan Hernbroth here>>



Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images A recovered coronavirus patient is monitored by medical staff at Italy’s Department of Rehabilitative Cardiology of ASL 3 Genova on July 22, 2020.

Following the 2003 SARS outbreak, many patients hadn’t recovered six months to a year later.

COVID-19 is similar to SARS, and some patients are reporting months-long pain, fatigue, and more.

A top SARS researcher is worried that a lot of them won’t return to work or feel normal again.



Read the full story from Aria Bendix here>>



