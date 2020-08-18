Diving into the real timeline behind Operation Warp Speed's coronavirus vaccine initiative

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is targeting March 2021 for mass-distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, why temperature scans are effectively useless, and inside a mask-making New York startup.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

The US government’s Operation Warp Speed anticipates it will take until March 2021 to deliver 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The ambitious vaccine initiative often suggests the goal is to deliver the vaccine doses by January 2021.

Business Insider confirmed OWS expects to have initial doses available by January, but it will take several additional months to produce and deliver 300 million doses.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>





REUTERS/Hannah McKay A worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport with an infrared thermometer, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, February 7, 2020.

Public thermometer scans for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are not only useless, they may be fuelling the virus’s spread.

On-the-go temperature checks are wildly inaccurate.

Also, not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever, so such temperature reading may lull people into a false sense of security.



Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>



Carly Castle, a special education teacher from New York City, and her husband started eco-friendly mask company CastleGrade to curb shortages of personal protective gear and offer a reusable option.

She collaborated with doctors and engineers to develop a safe, sustainable mask – made of medical-grade silicone instead of N95 cloth – in just a few short weeks while managing her duties as a teacher and mother.

Now, Castle said CastleGrade sells around 300 to 400 units daily to customers ranging from families to medical groups.



Read the full story from Brittney Oliver here>>



