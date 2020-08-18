Diving into the real timeline behind Operation Warp Speed's coronavirus vaccine initiative

Andrew Dunn

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is targeting March 2021 for mass-distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, why temperature scans are effectively useless, and inside a mask-making New York startup.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

President Donald Trump coronavirus vaccine Operation Warp Speed remarksShealah Craighead, White HousePresident Donald Trump delivers remarks on Operation Warp Speed.



Trump wants to deliver a coronavirus vaccine by January. Even if he hits that ambitious goal, you probably won’t get a shot for months.


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Thermometer scan hong kong coronavirusREUTERS/Hannah McKayA worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving into Hong Kong International Airport with an infrared thermometer, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China, February 7, 2020.

Coronavirus temperature scans are nothing more than pandemic security theatre. In some cases, they’re dangerous.


Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

Carly Castle and husbandCarly CastleCarly Castle and husband.


How a teacher and mother launched a successful reusable face mask company in just a few weeks while balancing a full-time job


Read the full story from Brittney Oliver here>>

