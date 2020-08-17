Welcome to



Good morning!

I’m Kimberly Leonard, and I’m guest hosting today’s edition of Dispensed Daily from Washington, DC.

I welcome tips about the Biden and Trump campaigns, Congress, and the White House. You can reach me at [email protected].

Here’s a helpful story for those of us working from home during the pandemic: 6 ways you can mentally and emotionally prepare for working from home long term.

Let’s get to today’s news. The 18 power players shaping Google’s burgeoning healthcare business, top VCs eye booming biotech IPO market for capital, and public health experts offer an agenda for a Biden administration.

After a past effort flopped, Google is going deeper into the healthcare industry by building a team of health pros.

Called “Google Health,” it includes more than 500 managers, scientists, and engineers – and plans to get bigger.

Business Insider identified the 18 most important people shaping the new group’s strategy.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge and Hugh Langley>>



Business Insider spoke with top venture capitalists about why the drug industry is shattering capital-raising records in 2020 and how they plan to take advantage.

VCs said they’re advising biotechs that are now considering going public earlier than expected because of the booming public market.

Biotech is still a risky gambit, VCs say, but money has flowed into the space as other industries, clobbered by the pandemic, appear shakier than usual.



Check out the full story from Andrew Dunn>>



We asked 6 public-health experts to set an agenda for Biden and Harris’ first day in office, should they win.

The experts made a clear request: Put the scientists in charge.

They think Biden and Harris should ramp up testing, hold daily press briefings, and mandate masks.



Read the full story by Aria Bendix>>



