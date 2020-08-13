Why analysts have questions after Moderna's $1.5 billion vaccine deal

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Welcome to

Dispensed Daily

, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.

Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

It’s Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer here, back on newsletter duty after a refreshing week off. Hope you’ve been enjoying dispatches from my colleagues here on the healthcare team!

Let’s get into today’s healthcare news, including why one Wall Street analyst is becoming bullish on Moderna, the 21 biotech startups top VCs are betting will take off, and why the World Health Organisation thinks you should postpone your routine dentist’s appointment.

Nurse Kath Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as the world's biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y.AP Photo/Hans PenninkNurse Kath Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y.

A $US1.5 billion deal for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has top analysts like JPMorgan questioning how lucrative the shot will be


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

25 biotech VCs 4x35AM Ventures; Canaan; Sofinnova Partners; Third Rock Ventures; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Meet the 21 biotech startups that top VCs say are poised to take off in the next 12 months


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn and me here>>


A dentist performs a dental examination.Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesA dentist performs a dental examination.



WHO: Postpone your dental check-ups and cleanings unless you have an emergency


Read the full story from Julia Naftulin here>>

More stories we’re reading:

I’ll be back tomorrow with your weekly recap of healthcare news and maybe some photos from my week away from a computer screen.

Until then, you can find me at [email protected], and you can reach the whole team at [email protected].

Don’t forget to subscribe to this newsletter here if you haven’t already!

– Lydia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.