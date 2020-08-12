Healthcare execs predict how a Biden win would boost their businesses

Welcome to



Dispensed Daily



, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.



Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

I’m Kimberly Leonard, and I’m guest hosting today’s edition of Dispensed Daily from Washington, DC.

First, what everyone’s talking about: Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. We’ve got a look at the policy positions she took during the primary.

Who are the power players influencing the Biden-Harris healthcare policy positions? We’ve got you covered right here.

If you’d like to subscribe to Business Insider to read even more of our reporting, I encourage you to use this 20% discount code for an annual subscription. Don’t forget we also offer a one-month trial for only $US1.

Today in healthcare: Healthcare executives are making predictions about how a Biden win would boost their businesses, the Trump administration wants rural communities to pitch them ideas to transform healthcare, and – back to coronavirus news – a look at how convalescent plasma works.

Mark Makela/Getty Images Joe Biden

Healthcare CEOs are giving investors a peek into how Democratic policies would help their their businesses.

Biden has promised to extend the role of government insurance, but publicly financed plans are often run by private insurers.

One healthcare CEO said he didn’t think Biden would follow through on his promise to increase the corporate tax rate.



Check out my story here>>



AP Photo/Evan Vucci Administrator of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma listens in March 2017 as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House in Washington,

Yesterday, I went to the White House to hear about a new project the Trump administration is launching to help rural communities get healthcare to more people.

I got to interview Seema Verma, who oversees Medicare and Medicaid, and Brad Smith, who oversees the innovation centre.

The project will award $US5 million to 15 rural communities who can come up with their own ideas. Some ideas include better virtual care, home visits, or monitoring patients remotely.

“It’s about reforming the system,” Verma told me.



Here’s the full story>>



The FDA is considering authorizing convalescent plasma as an emergency treatment for COVID-19.

The therapy involves treating sick patients with the blood of those who have already recovered.

But researchers still need to prove that the treatments are safe.



Read the full story from Aria Bendix here >>



More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading! If you’d like to send me story ideas you can reach me at [email protected] or follow me on Twitter at @LeonardKL. You can email the whole team your ideas at [email protected].

Click here to get Dispensed delivered to your inbox every day – and take care!

– Kimberly

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.