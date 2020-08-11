Why the telehealth boom may be here to stay

Welcome to
Dispensed Daily
, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.
Hello,
Today in healthcare news: Walmart’s big healthcare plans in Florida, why the telehealth boom is here to stay, and how to make sense of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.
I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.
Walmart is moving past its experimental phase in healthcare and plotting a massive expansion into Florida as the retail giant looks to take on the $US3.6 trillion industry
- Walmart in 2019 started a massive push into healthcare to gain a bigger slice of the $US3.6 trillion US healthcare industry.
- The company set up Walmart Health centres in Georgia, offering services like primary care, counseling, and dentistry.
- BI’s Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer spoke in July with Sean Slovenski, who left his role as Walmart’s president of health and wellness in August.
6 reasons why the telehealth boom is here to stay, according to the CEO of $US16 billion Teladoc
- Telehealth’s rise has been swift and undeniable.
- This has most recently been seen in Teladoc’s record $US18.5 billion plan to purchase Livongo, a chronic care management company.
- Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic told BI six reasons why Teladoc, and telehealth more broadly, is here to stay.
Associated Press/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPresident Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department in Washington.
$US200 billion in short-term aid, but no checks for individuals or small-business help: 3 Wall Street analysts lay out exactly what you need to know about Trump’s coronavirus orders
- President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend to help make up for congressional inaction on coronavirus stimulus legislation.
- The measures aren’t as broad as a stimulus bill would be, but analysts predicted they would help some people in the short term.
- The executive orders will suspend the payroll tax, boost unemployment payments,defer=”defer”payments for federal student loans, and consider freezing evictions.
More stories we’re reading:
- Putin announced that Russia approved a COVID-19 vaccine – and gave it to his daughter – despite serious concerns over its safety (Business Insider)
- Winter is coming: Why America’s window of opportunity to beat back Covid-19 is closing (Stat News)
- Merck Bets On a One-Shot Vaccine in Race With Its Faster Rivals (Bloomberg)
- Talkspace, the online therapy platform, didn’t adequately protect client privacy and used burner phones to boost app store ratings (The New York Times)
– Andrew
