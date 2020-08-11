Why the telehealth boom may be here to stay

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Walmart’s big healthcare plans in Florida, why the telehealth boom is here to stay, and how to make sense of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

Walmart in 2019 started a massive push into healthcare to gain a bigger slice of the $US3.6 trillion US healthcare industry.

The company set up Walmart Health centres in Georgia, offering services like primary care, counseling, and dentistry.

BI’s Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer spoke in July with Sean Slovenski, who left his role as Walmart’s president of health and wellness in August.



Read the full story from Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer here>>





American Well

Telehealth’s rise has been swift and undeniable.

This has most recently been seen in Teladoc’s record $US18.5 billion plan to purchase Livongo, a chronic care management company.

Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic told BI six reasons why Teladoc, and telehealth more broadly, is here to stay.



Read the full story from Blake Dodge here>>



President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend to help make up for congressional inaction on coronavirus stimulus legislation.

The measures aren’t as broad as a stimulus bill would be, but analysts predicted they would help some people in the short term.

The executive orders will suspend the payroll tax, boost unemployment payments,defer=”defer”payments for federal student loans, and consider freezing evictions.



Read the full story from Kimberly Leonard here>>



More stories we’re reading:

I'm wondering about the future of trendy changes in healthcare. Telehealth, coronavirus vaccines, a massive boom in biotech fundraising – how permanent do you think this new environment will be?

– Andrew

