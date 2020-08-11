Why the telehealth boom may be here to stay

Andrew Dunn

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Today in healthcare news: Walmart’s big healthcare plans in Florida, why the telehealth boom is here to stay, and how to make sense of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Andrew Dunn, the healthcare team’s pharma and biotech reporter.

Walmart HealthWalmartThe Walmart Health team in Loganville, Georgia.


Walmart is moving past its experimental phase in healthcare and plotting a massive expansion into Florida as the retail giant looks to take on the $US3.6 trillion industry


Media American well telehealthAmerican Well

6 reasons why the telehealth boom is here to stay, according to the CEO of $US16 billion Teladoc


Donald trump executive orderAssociated Press/Pablo Martinez MonsivaisPresident Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department in Washington.


$US200 billion in short-term aid, but no checks for individuals or small-business help: 3 Wall Street analysts lay out exactly what you need to know about Trump’s coronavirus orders


I’m wondering about the future of trendy changes in healthcare. Telehealth, coronavirus vaccines, a massive boom in biotech fundraising – how permanent do you think this new environment will be? Let me know your thoughts: [email protected].

– Andrew

