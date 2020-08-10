We could see promising vaccine data before the election

Welcome to
Dispensed Daily
, your daily dose of healthcare news from Business Insider’s healthcare editor Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and the healthcare team.
Hello,
Here’s the healthcare news you need to know: We could see critical vaccine data in less than three months, there’s yet another promising antibody test, and New York’s schools are cleared to reopen.
For awareness: Trump signed four orders over the weekend intended to give people some coronavirus aid, as talks broke down with Congress. Kimberly Leonard dug in to exactly what those orders do, and what’s left out.
I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.
2 charts from a top Wall Street bank reveal how drugmakers could deliver a coronavirus vaccine October surprise for Trump
- Morgan Stanley biotech analysts say we could have crucial vaccine data in October.
- It’s unlikely, but Moderna and Pfizer have said we might know if their shots work by then.
- On Thursday, President Trump said a vaccine could be ready “right around” the US election.
Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>
The top 20 coronavirus antibody tests ranked by accuracy, and where to find them
- Roughly 200 companies are making coronavirus antibody tests, but their accuracy is wide-ranging.
- A new one from Siemens Healthineers is the first to get the FDA’s go-ahead for measuring the quantity of someone’s antibodies, rather than just indicating their presence.
- That could help researchers understand how the body’s immune response changes over time.
Governor Andrew Cuomo: New York Schools can reopen because ‘we’ve been smart since day one’
- On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that schools could reopen in the fall.
- That’s limited to those in areas where the testing positivity rate for coronavirus is less than 5%.
- At a time when parents are miserable from remote learning, Cuomo said that NY can do this intelligently.
Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>
More stories we’re reading:
- How did I catch the coronavirus? (The New Yorker)
- People without symptoms can carry high amounts of coronavirus (The New York Times)
- Mission impossible? The new duo running Trump’s campaign is working overtime to control the president and prevent him from going down in the history books as a one-termer (Business Insider)
- US economy beats forecasts, adds 1.8 million jobs in July as unemployment rate declines to 10% (Business Insider)
- I relocated from central California to a tiny coastal town in Maine. Right now, the extra space and joys of rural living are outweighing any potential drawbacks. (Business Insider)
Should I renew my lease in Brooklyn? What's our newsletter missing? Sends tips on both to [email protected].
– Blake
