We could see promising vaccine data before the election

Blake Dodge

Pills 2 (2)Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Here’s the healthcare news you need to know: We could see critical vaccine data in less than three months, there’s yet another promising antibody test, and New York’s schools are cleared to reopen.

For awareness: Trump signed four orders over the weekend intended to give people some coronavirus aid, as talks broke down with Congress. Kimberly Leonard dug in to exactly what those orders do, and what’s left out.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.

Sanofi vaccineJoel Saget/AFP/Getty ImagesA lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s laboratory on July 10, 2020.

2 charts from a top Wall Street bank reveal how drugmakers could deliver a coronavirus vaccine October surprise for Trump


Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>

Autobio's outperformed other rapid tests in a study.REUTERS/Massimo PincaAutobio’s test outperformed other rapid tests in a study.

The top 20 coronavirus antibody tests ranked by accuracy, and where to find them


Read the full story here>>

Schools reopen nyAP Photo/Bebeto MatthewsStudents at Stuyvesant High School leave after classes in New York on March 13, 2020. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo: New York Schools can reopen because ‘we’ve been smart since day one’


Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>

More stories we’re reading:

Blake

