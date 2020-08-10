We could see promising vaccine data before the election

Welcome to



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Hello,

Here’s the healthcare news you need to know: We could see critical vaccine data in less than three months, there’s yet another promising antibody test, and New York’s schools are cleared to reopen.

For awareness: Trump signed four orders over the weekend intended to give people some coronavirus aid, as talks broke down with Congress. Kimberly Leonard dug in to exactly what those orders do, and what’s left out.

I’m your host of today’s Dispensed Daily, Blake Dodge, the healthcare team’s health-tech and testing reporter.

Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images A lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s laboratory on July 10, 2020.

Morgan Stanley biotech analysts say we could have crucial vaccine data in October.

It’s unlikely, but Moderna and Pfizer have said we might know if their shots work by then.

On Thursday, President Trump said a vaccine could be ready “right around” the US election.



Read the full story from Andrew Dunn here>>



REUTERS/Massimo Pinca Autobio’s test outperformed other rapid tests in a study.

Roughly 200 companies are making coronavirus antibody tests, but their accuracy is wide-ranging.

A new one from Siemens Healthineers is the first to get the FDA’s go-ahead for measuring the quantity of someone’s antibodies, rather than just indicating their presence.

That could help researchers understand how the body’s immune response changes over time.



Read the full story here>>



AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Students at Stuyvesant High School leave after classes in New York on March 13, 2020. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that schools could reopen in the fall.

That’s limited to those in areas where the testing positivity rate for coronavirus is less than 5%.

At a time when parents are miserable from remote learning, Cuomo said that NY can do this intelligently.



Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>



– Blake

