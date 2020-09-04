Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 4. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, a quick programming note: We will not be publishing the newsletter on Monday due to Labour Day. Enjoy the long weekend, and see you on Tuesday!

Today’s news: What Facebook’s new ad policy means for political advertisers, TikTok tests in-video shopping, and Netflix viewers love the hits.

Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Facebook said that it would stop accepting new political ads a week before the US presidential election in November to allow for more time to review and fact check ads in an effort to crack down on misinformation.

I spoke with a handful of political ad agencies who said the move to ban last-minute ads could push spend to streaming TV and programmatic platforms.

But advertisers can work around the new ban, and the impact on Facebook is likely to be minimal since political advertising is a tiny amount of its business.

Dan Whateley reports that TikTok is testing a new shopping button that could help the app compete with Instagram and YouTube in e-commerce.

The buttons link to e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Teespring and users have linked to websites for AllBirds and Steve Madden.

The feature helps influencers link to their merch and direct-to-consumer products, a growing revenue stream for many creators.

Netflix invests heavily in original content but non-original hits like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless” and “The Office” keep viewers glued to the streaming service, reports Travis Clark.

In Nielsen’s first weekly list of the top 10 TV shows in the US on the platform, only one of its shows â€” “The Umbrella Academy” â€” made the list.

The list shows why media companies like WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are rapidly scooping up exclusive distribution rights for shows including “Friends,” and “Parks and Recreation.”

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you on Tuesday!

â€” Lauren

