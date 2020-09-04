What Facebook's new ad policy means for political advertisers

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 4. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, a quick programming note: We will not be publishing the newsletter on Monday due to Labour Day. Enjoy the long weekend, and see you on Tuesday!

Today’s news: What Facebook’s new ad policy means for political advertisers, TikTok tests in-video shopping, and Netflix viewers love the hits.

Mark ZuckerbergKim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Facebook’s decision to halt new political ads will have big implications for last-minute campaigns but little impact on its ad business

Read the full story here.

TikTok Teespring integration.TikTok.


TikTok is testing an in-video shopping button for Shopify and Teespring storefronts. Here’s what creators who are using it think of the e-commerce feature.

Read the full story here.

Grey's anatomyRichard Cartwright/ABC


New Nielsen data shows how valuable Netflix’s library of old TV shows is, even as the streamer’s own ‘top 10’ metric favours its original series

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you on Tuesday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

â€” Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.