The possible buyers of AT&T's digital ad unit Xandr

Today’s news: The potential buyers of AT&T’s Xandr, layoffs at Droga5, and the USPS’s contract with PR giant Weber Shandwick.

AT&T is reportedly eyeing a sale of Xandr, its two-year-old adtech firm that promised to shake up TV advertising for WarnerMedia and beyond.

Lucia Moses and I talked to M&A, consulting, banking, and other experts to name likely buyers of Xandr. They named private equity firms, Walmart, Shopify and Singtel among others as possible acquirers for various reasons.

Xandr is primarily comprised of its acquisition of adtech firm AppNexus, and finding a buyer for a rare giant adtech firm and unwinding the tech from WarnerMedia’s assets could be challenges.

Patrick Coffee reports that ad agency Droga5, which is owned by consulting giant Accenture, laid off 7% of US staff.

People with knowledge of the matter said employees at all levels across departments were affected.

The news comes after Accenture announced that it would cut 25,000 jobs globally.

The US Postal Service is working with PR firm Weber Shandwick to deal with the controversy around the November election and President Trump’s efforts to sow doubt about voting by mail.

Patrick obtained a redacted copy of the firm’s contract that shows the USPS paid $US4 million over three years for services such as legislative and public-affairs work, social-media support, and crisis communications.

USPS redacted large portions of Weber Shandwick’s contract, most significantly the responsibilities assigned to the firm in 2016.

