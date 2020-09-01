How much big brands like PepsiCo and American Express pay for marketing roles

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 1. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider.

Today’s news: What marketers for top companies like Nike and Verizon get paid, which apps influencers use, and McDonald’s CMO explains its partnership with Travis Scott.

Cardi B Pepsi 2019PepsiPepsi’s 2019 Super Bowl ad starring rapper Cardi B.


Brand marketing salaries, revealed: What top advertisers like Pepsi, Verizon, and Unilever pay employees, from strategists to CMOs

TikTok creators Théo Bignonneau, Sacha Sadok, and Rafael Caplan.Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images.(L to R) TikTok creators Théo Bignonneau, Sacha Sadok, and Rafael Caplan.

A new survey of 875 influencers shows that TikTok and Instagram’s Reels lead their short-form video competitors by a huge margin

Travis scott kylie jennerRich Fury/Getty ImagesMcDonald’s is teaming up with Travis Scott (left).

McDonald’s CMO says the Travis Scott collaboration is the latest campaign to cause controversy with franchisees – but that’s the cost of doing business for the fast-food giant

  • Kate Taylor talked to McDonald’s CMO Morgan Flatley about the brand’s new partnership with rapper Travis Scott.
  • McDonald’s and Scott declined to share further details of their work but Flatley hinted that it may be similar to McDonald’s Super Bowl ad this year that depicted real and fictional celebrities’ orders.
  • The partnership has faced backlash though. According to a message obtained by Business Insider sent by the leadership of McDonald’s independent National Operators Association, 65% of McDonald’s franchisees polled opposed the partnership, citing the rapper’s controversial image.

