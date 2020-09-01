How much big brands like PepsiCo and American Express pay for marketing roles

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for September 1. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]
Today’s news: What marketers for top companies like Nike and Verizon get paid, which apps influencers use, and McDonald’s CMO explains its partnership with Travis Scott.
Brand marketing salaries, revealed: What top advertisers like Pepsi, Verizon, and Unilever pay employees, from strategists to CMOs
- Tanya Dua and Patrick Coffee analysed the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s disclosure data to see what large brands pay their marketing employees.
- As ad agencies continue to shed thousands of jobs due to the pandemic, more brands are taking their marketing in-house and hiring marketing talent.
- Burger King paid a senior digital marketing director a base salary of $US140,000, and Mondelez’s CMO made a base salary of $US600,000.
Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images.(L to R) TikTok creators Théo Bignonneau, Sacha Sadok, and Rafael Caplan.
A new survey of 875 influencers shows that TikTok and Instagram’s Reels lead their short-form video competitors by a huge margin
- A new survey from influencer-marketing agency Obviously found that 68% of influencers use TikTok while 52% of influencers use Instagram’s Reels.
- Dan Whateley reported that only 7% of respondents said that they use Triller and 4% use Byte.
- The creators who were surveyed were predominantly “micro” influencers with an average of around 35,000 followers on Instagram, according to the company.
McDonald’s CMO says the Travis Scott collaboration is the latest campaign to cause controversy with franchisees – but that’s the cost of doing business for the fast-food giant
- Kate Taylor talked to McDonald’s CMO Morgan Flatley about the brand’s new partnership with rapper Travis Scott.
- McDonald’s and Scott declined to share further details of their work but Flatley hinted that it may be similar to McDonald’s Super Bowl ad this year that depicted real and fictional celebrities’ orders.
- The partnership has faced backlash though. According to a message obtained by Business Insider sent by the leadership of McDonald’s independent National Operators Association, 65% of McDonald’s franchisees polled opposed the partnership, citing the rapper’s controversial image.
