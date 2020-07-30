Walmart takes aim at Amazon with a new measurement tool for advertisers

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 30. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider.

Today: Walmart’s new weapon against Amazon, the big four tech firm CEOs testify about antitrust concerns, and Snap’s power players.

Walmart appWalmart

Walmart is pushing harder into advertising with a new tool that shows if people buy a product after seeing an ad for it

Zuckerberg Pichai Cook BezosGetty/Carsten Koall/Michael Kovac/Business Insider composite


Lawmakers question the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon

Snap executives list 2x1Snap; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The 31 top power players helping CEO Evan Spiegel run Snap

