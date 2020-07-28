Quibi is paying bloggers to write about its shows to drum up some needed buzz

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for QuibiQuibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg

Quibi is paying a network of digital media sites to write about its original shows, borrowing a tactic from Netflix, Hulu, and other streamers

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty ImagesOmnicom chairman and CEO John Wren


Ad giant Omnicom releases diversity numbers showing 5.5% of US staff is Black – read the internal memo outlining CEO’s 8-step action plan

Associated PressFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg


Facebook’s earnings report could highlight how quickly the pandemic accelerated the advantage for big tech

