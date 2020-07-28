Quibi is paying bloggers to write about its shows to drum up some needed buzz

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 28. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today: Quibi’s partnerships with publishers to build buzz, Omnicom’s diversity numbers, and Facebook’s upcoming earnings.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi Quibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg

Quibi is paying a network of digital media sites to write about its original shows, borrowing a tactic from Netflix, Hulu, and other streamers

Ashley Rodriguez reports that Quibi is working with bloggers like Static Media to create content about its shows. Static Media’s posts about Quibi are labelled as paid for by Quibi.

The shortform video app launched to disappointing downloads in April and categorised the partnerships with bloggers as market research. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon also pay publishers like PopSugar and The Atlantic to write about shows with the goal of building buzz around programming.

Quibi has also beefed up its social media strategy in recent weeks and added a screenshotting feature that can be used to create memes about content.

Patrick Coffee reports that Omnicom CEO John Wren released diversity numbers for the holding company showing that 5.5% of its employees are Black, 10.3% is Hispanic, and 11.1% is Asian.

The numbers are similar to Omnicom rivals IPG, Dentsu, Publicis, and Havas.

Wren outlined a number of steps that Omnicom is taking to diversify its staff including expanding its diversity and inclusion team and working with a larger group of related nonprofits.

Facebook’s second-quarter earnings on Wednesday will give the first full look at the coronavirus’ impact on the company, reports Rob Price.

Big tech companies like Facebook have seen a boom in usage to stay connected during the pandemic.

Analysts at financial services firm Cowen estimated that Facebook’s revenue grew 7.7% year-over-year in the second-quarter partly from the growth of Instagram Stories ads, despite the pandemic. While it will not be reflected in earnings, Facebook also dealt with a mass boycott from large advertisers during July.

