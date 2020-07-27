The new ad fraud scheme that is costing advertisers an estimated $130 million

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 27. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Before we get to today’s news, we’re putting together our annual list of leading marketing-tech execs. Submit your nominations by August 14.

Today: A new ad fraud scheme called Hydra, Google’s power players, and a look at how much Poshmark resellers make.

AFP/Getty Images


An ad fraud operation called Hydra is skimming an estimated $US130 million from advertisers, and Google and others are trying to stop it

Read the full story here.

YouTubeGoogle ad boss Jerry Discher


POWER PLAYERS: 23 top executives and product leaders inside Google who are shaping the future of the company

Read the full story here.

Poshmark


Poshmark clothing resellers explain how they’re using Instagram and TikTok to grow their businesses and help drive tens of thousands of dollars in sales

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.