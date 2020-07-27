The new ad fraud scheme that is costing advertisers an estimated $130 million

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 27. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today: A new ad fraud scheme called Hydra, Google’s power players, and a look at how much Poshmark resellers make.

Protected Media, an Israeli-based network security firm, said that it has identified a new ad fraud scheme called Hydra that inflates mobile traffic within apps. Asaf Greiner, CEO of Protected Media, estimates that the scheme has already stolen $US130 million in ad spend.

Google and industry group the Trustworthy Accountability Group were notified about the scheme. Google says that it believes it was able to wipe out the fake traffic from its ad system.

Experts said that Hydra is more sophisticated than past schemes. “Hydra is a really accurate name because the impressions are being sold through many networks and being diluted – there are a lot of heads to slay,” said Rachel Nyswander Thomas, COO of TAG.

Hugh Langley identified 23 people leading Google’s business.

With over 100,000 employees on payroll and another 120,000 temps and contractors, Google’s org chart constantly changes as new priorities develop within the company.

The list includes advertising boss Jerry Dischler, former advertising boss and now head of search Prabhakar Raghavan, and SVP of global marketing Lorraine Twohill.

Sydney Bradley spoke with two Poshmark sellers who make their living off of the reselling app and building followings on Instagram and TikTok.

“It was ramping up my senior year of college, to the point where it was full-time income equal to what a lot of people would make at a quote-unquote normal job,” reseller Jack Ermisch said.

Another reseller, Kaitlin Kao, estimated that she has spend $US6,000 on buying inventory that she sells on reselling sites, making about $US30,000 in profit after fees.

