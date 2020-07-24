Data shows how Amazon and Hulu are on an ad spending spree to win the streaming wars

HuluHulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’


Amazon Prime Video and Hulu have outpaced their rivals in buying TV ads in 2020, as they compete with new streaming services for subscribers

VCs pick 4 gaming startups to watch in 2020 as interest in the sector surges amid the pandemic

Reuters File Photo


TikTok establishes $US200 million US-based fund to support content creators

