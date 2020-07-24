Data shows how Amazon and Hulu are on an ad spending spree to win the streaming wars

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 24. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider, and back to this newsletter after a few days of vacation in the Colorado mountains. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today we look at the advertising spend from the streaming wars, VCs’ picks for gaming startups to watch, and TikTok’s $US200 million pledge for creators.

A new report from TV analytics firm iSpot.TV found that Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are on a marketing spree to promote their services, Ashley Rodriguez reports.

According to the report, streaming video services spent $US1 billion on national TV ads during the first half of 2020, up 205% compared to the same time period last year.

Amazon and Hulu spent more than streaming newcomers NBCUniversal and Quibi. Amazon spent $US169.8 million while Hulu spent $US144.6 million on national TV ads in the first six months of the year, per iSpot.TV’s figures.

Ashley also looked at the gaming companies that top VCs think will take off this year.

Investors including Transcend Fund and MaC Venture Capital are betting big on gaming and esports startups like Roblox and PlayVS.

As more people spend time at home due to the coronavirus, investors are betting on these companies’ growing audiences. “The most exciting things that are happening in games these days have to do with the expansion of the audience,” said Shanti Bergel, managing director at Transcend Fund.

TikTok wants to help creators grow on its platform and has created a program to give $US200 million to US creators.

Eligable creators must be at least 18 years old and have a certain number of followers, which has not been specified yet. It is also not clear how TikTok is funding the program.

In theory, the program could allow creators to make money directly from TikTok, similar to how creators make money from YouTube. To date, popular creators like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have made money from sponsored posts and brand partnerships.

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

– Lauren

