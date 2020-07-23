Omnicom's DDB looks to a data-driven future with new leadership

Lucia Moses

Hello! Welcome to the Advertising Insider daily for July 23. Lucia Moses here, filling in again for Lauren Johnson. Sign up for this newsletter here.

Today: DDB names new leadership, Snap investigates racism and sexism charges, and Amazon is expanding abroad.

DDB

Omnicom ad agency DDB names new global and North American CEOs, signalling a bigger focus on data and performance marketing

  • DDB went internally to name new CEOs for North America and its global network.
  • The moves were significant for at least two reasons: They suggest the agency, best known for its creative legacy, wants to be better known for using data to inform campaigns.
  • It’s also named its first Black CEO in Justin Thomas-Copeland as the ad industry’s poor record on diversity and inclusion is in the spotlight more than ever.

Read the full story, here.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute

Snap is investigating allegations of racism and sexism within the company after some employees complained of a ‘whitewashed’ culture

Read the full story, here.

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Leaked screenshot shows Amazon letting sellers choose a yet-to-launch Swedish marketplace to register brands, hinting at the company’s next target market

Read the full story, here.

More stories we’re reading:

That’s a wrap. See you tomorrow!

– Lucia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.