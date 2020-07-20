Omnicom-owned advertising and PR agency GMMB faces allegations about microaggressions

Hi! I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider, and welcome to Advertising Insider daily, where we brief you on the top advertising and media news. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send any feedback or tips to me at [email protected]

Today we look at allegations of microaggressions at Omnicom’s agency GMMB, the rise of virtual influencers, and the leaders at Twitter who are helping the company recover from last week’s hacker attack.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Czarnecki reports on alleged microaggressions at Omnicom-owned advertising and PR agency GMMB, which is known for its work for progressive clients and Democratic candidates.

Many former and current employees said they endured unusual scrutiny and comments about their hair, which took a mental toll on them.

Some people also said that it is hard for people of colour to advance their careers from low-level and administration roles at the firm.

Francois Durand / Getty

Twitter came under scrutiny last week after a massive hacker attack spread a bitcoin scam, overtaking accounts like Bill Gates and Elon Musk that is now being investigated by the FBI.

Julie Bort identified the 15 execs leading Twitter who will work on cleaning up the company’s image and security issues.

The list includes several advertising execs including head of sales Matthew Derella, head of revenue products Bruce Falck, and Leslie Berland, head of marketing and HR.

Brud

Dan Whateley and Sydney Bradley report that firms that specialise in computer-generated influencers have seen a boom in business during the coronavirus as influencers have to tweak their content strategies with shelter-in-place orders.

Startups like Brud, Genies, and The Diigitals create virtual influencers to generate revenue from television appearances, brand deals and IP.

In May, Brud signed a deal with Hollywood talent agency CAA to represent virtual social media influencer and pop star Lil Miquela.

