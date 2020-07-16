NBCUniversal's Peacock is a big bet on free streaming

Hi! I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider, and welcome to Advertising Insider daily, where we brief you on the top advertising and media news. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday.

Business Insider is changing its weekly newsletter of our top advertising and media stories into a quick, daily edition that I’ll be writing with the top stories of the day. Lucia Moses will continue to write a longer weekly newsletter that will come out every Wednesday. Have ideas or tips for this newsletter that you’d like to see? Email me at [email protected]

Today we look at the launch of NBCUniversal’s big bet on Peacock, the top affiliate networks for influencers, and TikTok’s hiring spree.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Today is the big day executives at NBCUniversal have been waiting for with the national launch of its flagship streaming service Peacock. Senior reporter Ashley Rodriguez spoke with chairman Matt Strauss about why NBCUniversal thinks the service will succeed.

Peacock believes that it can cut through the clutter of subscription-based video platforms with a freemium model that includes a free, ad-supported version and a paid, ad-free version. Peacock will cap its ad load at five minutes per hour of content.

Strauss said NBCUniversal is looking to strike licensing deals that expand its library of programming, including one with ViacomCBS.

Peacock is also leaning into channels around properties like “Saturday Night Live,” “The Office,” and its talent including Jimmy Fallon.

EnDyk/Getty Images

Amanda Perelli and Sydney Bradley looked at the affiliate networks that influencers use to make money from products that they recommend to their audience.

As affiliate marketing becomes a bigger revenue source for influencers, Business Insider identified 11 top companies in the space based on their commission rates, access to brands and tools for influencers.

The list includes companies like the Amazon Influencer Program, CJ Affiliate, and Pepperjam.

Associated Press

Data from LinkedIn shows that TikTok doubled its hiring in the first five months of 2020, reports Dan Whateley. The company’s headcount totaled 4,413 employees in June 2020, up from 1,824 in December 2019.

The hot mobile app has particularly been on a hiring spree for business development roles, boosting its employees in the department 483% year-over-year.

TikTok’s China-based owner ByteDance is facing scrutiny in the US and India from privacy and concerns but it’s user base continues to grow its Android daily active users by 8.3% between June and July, according to a sample from analytics firm SimilarWeb.

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected]

– Lauren

