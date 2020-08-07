Google wants a bigger chunk of Spotify and Pandora's revenue

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 7. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Google doubles down on audio advertising, the most powerful PR pros managing high-profile companies, and TikTok moves into over-the-top TV.





Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netfilx Taylor Swift





Google is adding new tools to help it take a larger cut of the $US2.7 billion digital audio advertising market.

Google is rolling out an audio marketplace where advertisers can buy ad space programmatically from Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn and others. There are also new tools that help publishers manage their inventory.

A tool called Audio Mixer creates audio ads from scratch, which Stephen Smyk, SVP of podcast and influencer marketing at ad agency Veritone One, said is aimed at small businesses that lack the resources to create audio ads.

As people demand more from brands, the PR function is more important than ever.

Sean Czarnecki identified the PR professionals charged with shaping public opinion of big companies, wrangling the press, and experimenting with new tactics and strategies.

The list includes Twitter’s Brandon Borrman, Facebook’s Nick Clegg, and Johnson & Johnson’s Michael Sneed.

Ashley Rodriguez reports that TikTok is launching its first TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices, which will allow the company to test new video formats.

TikTok does not plan to run ads in the OTT app but is using it to test longer content like an interview with TikTok star Grimes and a live concert with The Weeknd.

“We see a lot of co-viewing and it’s harder to do that on a mobile device, so we wanted to bring another outlet for them to watch it all,” said TikTok CMO Nick Tran.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.