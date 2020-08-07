Google wants a bigger chunk of Spotify and Pandora's revenue

Today’s news: Google doubles down on audio advertising, the most powerful PR pros managing high-profile companies, and TikTok moves into over-the-top TV.


Taylor swiftKevin Mazur/Getty Images for NetfilxTaylor Swift


Google is circling the $US2.7 billion digital audio market with new tools that help advertisers buy Spotify and Pandora ads

2x1 updateJNJ; Home Depot; Coca-Cola; Lenovo; Yuqing Liu/Business InsiderJNJ; Home Depot; Coca-Cola; Lenovo


Meet the 27 most influential fixers in public relations at companies like Johnson & Johnson, Lenovo, and Coca-Cola

With over 110,000 followers on TikTok, Song tries to film every day. Angelica SongAngelica SongWith over 110,000 followers on TikTok, Song tries to film new videos every day.


TikTok is launching its first TV app with Amazon and its head of marketing says it’s an ideal testing ground for longer videos

