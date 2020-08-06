Disney Plus subscriber numbers are soaring — but that's not the whole story

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 6. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Disney Plus hits a new milestone but trails behind Netflix’s revenue, salary data for top agency roles, and marketers weigh in on Microsoft’s potential TikTok acquisition.

Disney Plus hit 60 million subscribers nine months since launching, a milestone that executives originally thought wouldn’t happen until 2024.

However, Disney Plus’ subscribers generate significantly less revenue per paying subscriber than rival Netflix. During the June quarter, Disney Plus’ average revenue per paying subscriber was $US4.62 while Netflix averages $US10.80.

Disney Plus’ average revenue per user was also dragged down last quarter by its price point in India.

Patrick Coffee dug into the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data to find out how much top roles are paid at the five largest ad holding companies: WPP, Publicis, Omnicom, IPG, and Dentsu.

According to the data, a chief creative officer at WPP makes between $US830,000 to $US880,000 a year while a chief strategy officer at Omnicom makes between $US300,000 to $US500,000.

The data looks at all foreign workers applying for both permanent green card visas and temporary H-1B, H1B1, and E-3 visas. It does not include every type of visa, pay rates for US-born employees, or compensation beyond base salaries.

Dan Whateley and I looked at how agencies are reacting to Microsoft’s reported acquisition of TikTok. Marketers said that they are not stopping ad spend but are reworking contracts with the possibility of moving spend to other platforms.

Lyle Stevens, CEO of the influencer-marketing platform Mavrck, said that marketers are unlikely to cut ad budgets in the near term but could pull budgets if TikTok’s ownership is not resolved by the time of the US elections and holiday season.

Microsoft has a mixed history with its advertising business and sold off most of it to AOL in 2015. However, an acquisition of TikTok could give the app some credibility with ad buyers, said Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer at ad agency Mekanism.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.