How much TikTok is paying for key roles as it goes on a hiring spree

Despite concerns about being banned in the US, TikTok has been on a hiring spree recently.

Ashley Rodriguez and Dan Whateley Data mined US Office of Foreign Labour Certification data to find out how much it’s paying foreign workers for roles like data science, engineering, and product management.

The data reveals stats like the average salary of data scientists ($US128,000 to $US200,000) and brand partnership managers ($US129,000 to $US145,000).



Charles Platiau/Reuters; Getty Images Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg





Facebook execs warned that its ad targeting could be hit by changes like Apple’s privacy minded changes to iOS 14, which may hurt small businesses, reports Rob Price.

The execs argue that its advertising tools present a “lifeline” to small businesses and that attempts to restrict its ad tools could have “macro-economic” effects.

During the coronavirus, Facebook has rolled out new products like ways for businesses to connect with customers.

While many influencers make money hawking others’ brands, Poshmark resellers like Jack Ermisch and Coco Cohen use social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to sell their own stuff or others’ used clothes.

Cohen said that 80% of her Poshmark sales are driven through Instagram, for example.

Other resellers like Kirsten Russel work with brands on sponsorship deals to review products and create content.

