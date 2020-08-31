How Walmart's ad business stacks up to Amazon and why the retailer wants to acquire a piece of TikTok

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 31. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: How Walmart’s ad business stacks up to Amazon, tech salary data, and Netflix’s Brazil audience.

Last week, Walmart confirmed that it worked with Microsoft to make a bid for TikTok’s US business to compete with Amazon, particularly in advertising.

I looked at how Walmart’s advertising business stacks up to Amazon. Advertising experts said that Walmart trails behind Amazon in areas like measurement, its advertising auction, and self-serve technology that lets advertisers of all stripes run campaigns.

While Walmart has a big opportunity to roll out new technology and use store data to compete with Amazon, ad budgets are significantly smaller than Amazon ad budgets. Curtis Rummel, lead client strategist at e-commerce agency Marketplace Strategy, estimated that clients put 5% to 10% of the budgets that are spent advertising on Amazon on Walmart campaigns.

Patrick Coffee and Tanya Dua looked at how much the biggest tech companies pay for marketing roles, according to the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s most recent quarterly disclosure data.

Apple, Amazon, Twitter and other tech companies hire considerably more international talent than many others due to their size and need for people with unique skills.

Apple paid a creative director $US300,000 while Google paid a director of product marketing $US315,000.

A new report from Bernstein analysts finds that there are more Netflix subscribers than pay-TV subscribers in Brazil.

Ashley Rodriguez reports that the Wall Street firm estimates that Netflix has 17 million paying subscribers in Brazil (compared to more than 60 million paying subscribers in the US). Netflix was the first big streaming company to launch a subscription service in Brazil. And rivals HBO Max and Disney Plus could enter the country soon.

On average, English-language programming filled six of Netflix Brazil’s top 1o titles each week from March to August, suggesting that there may be room in Netflix’s library for more local-language content.

– Lauren

– Lauren

