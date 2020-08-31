How Walmart's ad business stacks up to Amazon and why the retailer wants to acquire a piece of TikTok

Lauren Johnson

Today's news: How Walmart's ad business stacks up to Amazon, tech salary data, and Netflix's Brazil audience.

Doug mcmillon walmartParas Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE FestivalDoug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart


Walmart’s bid for part of TikTok’s ad business shows its ambitions to take on Amazon. E-commerce insiders detail the strengths and weaknesses of its ad strategy.

Jack DorseyPRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty ImagesTwitter CEO Jack Dorsay


Tech marketing salaries revealed: What companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Twitter pay employees, from creative directors to managers

3% BrazilNetflixA still from season four of ‘3%’ on Netflix.


Brazil now has more Netflix subscribers than pay-TV households, according to Bernstein analysts. Here are 3 takeaways from their report about the key streaming market.

  • A new report from Bernstein analysts finds that there are more Netflix subscribers than pay-TV subscribers in Brazil.
  • Ashley Rodriguez reports that the Wall Street firm estimates that Netflix has 17 million paying subscribers in Brazil (compared to more than 60 million paying subscribers in the US). Netflix was the first big streaming company to launch a subscription service in Brazil. And rivals HBO Max and Disney Plus could enter the country soon.
  • On average, English-language programming filled six of Netflix Brazil’s top 1o titles each week from March to August, suggesting that there may be room in Netflix’s library for more local-language content.

