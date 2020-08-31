How Walmart's ad business stacks up to Amazon and why the retailer wants to acquire a piece of TikTok

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 31. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]
Today’s news: How Walmart’s ad business stacks up to Amazon, tech salary data, and Netflix’s Brazil audience.
Walmart’s bid for part of TikTok’s ad business shows its ambitions to take on Amazon. E-commerce insiders detail the strengths and weaknesses of its ad strategy.
- Last week, Walmart confirmed that it worked with Microsoft to make a bid for TikTok’s US business to compete with Amazon, particularly in advertising.
- I looked at how Walmart’s advertising business stacks up to Amazon. Advertising experts said that Walmart trails behind Amazon in areas like measurement, its advertising auction, and self-serve technology that lets advertisers of all stripes run campaigns.
- While Walmart has a big opportunity to roll out new technology and use store data to compete with Amazon, ad budgets are significantly smaller than Amazon ad budgets. Curtis Rummel, lead client strategist at e-commerce agency Marketplace Strategy, estimated that clients put 5% to 10% of the budgets that are spent advertising on Amazon on Walmart campaigns.
Read the full story here.
Tech marketing salaries revealed: What companies like Facebook, Amazon, and Twitter pay employees, from creative directors to managers
- Patrick Coffee and Tanya Dua looked at how much the biggest tech companies pay for marketing roles, according to the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s most recent quarterly disclosure data.
- Apple, Amazon, Twitter and other tech companies hire considerably more international talent than many others due to their size and need for people with unique skills.
- Apple paid a creative director $US300,000 while Google paid a director of product marketing $US315,000.
Read the full story here.
Brazil now has more Netflix subscribers than pay-TV households, according to Bernstein analysts. Here are 3 takeaways from their report about the key streaming market.
- A new report from Bernstein analysts finds that there are more Netflix subscribers than pay-TV subscribers in Brazil.
- Ashley Rodriguez reports that the Wall Street firm estimates that Netflix has 17 million paying subscribers in Brazil (compared to more than 60 million paying subscribers in the US). Netflix was the first big streaming company to launch a subscription service in Brazil. And rivals HBO Max and Disney Plus could enter the country soon.
- On average, English-language programming filled six of Netflix Brazil’s top 1o titles each week from March to August, suggesting that there may be room in Netflix’s library for more local-language content.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- AT&T is reportedly mulling a possible sale of DirecTV (Business Insider)
- TikTok has enacted a hiring freeze and drawn up a shutdown contingency plan ahead of threat of US ban(Business Insider)
- Big private-equity firms are piling into tech deals. Top execs at Carlyle, KKR, and Warburg Pincus laid out how they’re angling for an edge. (Business Insider)
- 4 Instagram ‘micro’ influencers explain how much money they charge brands for sponsorships (Business Insider)
- Black woman alleges race played role In her firing from ad agency (MyNewsLA)
- Programmatic is returning to its prepandemic ‘normal’ levels (Adweek)
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.
– Lauren
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.