How Walmart and Microsoft's bid for TikTok could take on Amazon

Today’s news: Walmart and Microsoft try teaming up to buy TikTok, meet the up-and-coming CMOs, and Beyond Meat goes direct-to-consumer with new e-commerce site.

On Wednesday, Walmart confirmed that it teamed up with Microsoft on a bid to acquire a portion of TikTok. A potential acquisition could give the companies a chance at competing with Amazon, reports Ashley Stewart.

In 2018, Microsoft and Walmart inked a deal to move the retail giant to Microsoft Azure cloud and Microsoft 365.

“Walmart would be clearly interested in owning TikTok for its potential e-commerce and advertising capabilities to further boost its consumer presence as it further battles Amazon (which cannot touch TikTok given antitrust issues) in the field,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Tanya Dua rounded up Business Insider’s second annual ranking of the chief marketing officers to watch.

A new crop of marketers are leading change in their companies during the coronavirus, including data-driven marketing and new creative campaigns.

The leaders include Starbucks’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer Brady Brewer and Heather Freeland, vice president of marketing at Lyft.

Plant-based “meat” brand Beyond Meat is launching an e-commerce site to make its products more readily available to people, reports Tanya Dua.

Beyond Meat cited trends during the pandemic like people ordering food from services like DoorDash as part of the reason why it’s moving into the direct-to-consumer space.

As plant-based meat substitutes grow, Beyond Meat reported net revenues of $US113.3 million, an increase of 69% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020.

