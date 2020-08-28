How Walmart and Microsoft's bid for TikTok could take on Amazon

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 28. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Walmart and Microsoft try teaming up to buy TikTok, meet the up-and-coming CMOs, and Beyond Meat goes direct-to-consumer with new e-commerce site.

Microsoft walmart tiktokChesnot/Getty Images; Rick T. Wilking/Getty ImagesMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella, left, and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.


Microsoft and Walmart acquiring TikTok would give the companies ‘riches of data’ to compete with top rival Amazon, analysts say

Read the full story here.

2x1 cmoKofi; Headspace; TikTok; Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider


The CMOs to watch in 2020

Read the full story here.

Screen Shot 2020 08 26 at 9.10.55 PMBeyond Meat


Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you Monday! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.