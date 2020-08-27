Facebook warns that Apple's privacy changes will decimate a small part of its advertising business

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 27. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Facebook warns Apple about ad revenue drop, 2020’s biggest marketing-tech execs, and McDonald’s investigates its ex-CEO.

Mark ZuckerbergDrew Angerer/Getty Images


Apple’s new iPhone operating system is making it harder for Facebook to track people, and Facebook warns it will decimate part of its business

  • Rob Price reports that Apple’s plan to make it harder for apps to track users’ data without their consent in iOS 14 will impact Facebook’s ad business.
  • Facebook says that the changes could cut revenues for its Audience Network ad network by up to 50%. Facebook’s Audience Network makes money by placing ads on websites outside of Facebook but does not represent the bulk of Facebook’s revenue.
  • “This is not a change we want to make, but unfortunately Apple’s updates to iOS 14 have forced this decision. We know this may severely impact publishers’ ability to monetise through Audience Network on iOS 14, and, despite our best efforts, may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Read the full story here.


Marketing tech execs 03Braze; Drift; Adobe; Oracle; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider



Meet 20 of the most important executives shaping the future of marketing technology in 2020

Read the full story here.


Ronald mcdonald ballon Mcdonald'sAndrew Kelly/Reuters



McDonald’s investigates its ex-CEO for covering up executive misconduct, following a shakeup within the fast-food giant’s HR department

Read the full story here.

More stories we’re reading:

Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.