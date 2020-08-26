Ad agencies pressure Facebook and Google on payment terms

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 26. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider.

Today’s news: Agencies put pressure on Facebook and Google to loosen payment terms, Away gets into pet products, and Instagram Reels’ revenue potential.

Sundar PichaiDenis Balibouse/ReutersGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai.


Indie ad agencies are pressing Facebook and Google to change payment terms they call unfair, as the pandemic raises fears that clients will fail to pay

Read the full story here.

Screen Shot 2020 08 24 at 11.48.54 AMAway

Away’s revenue plummeted 90% at the start of the pandemic. The luggage startup is trying to bounce back by appealing to pet owners.

Read the full story here.

Instagram reelsInstagram; Paige Leskin/Business Insider


Instagram Reels could drive $US2.5 billion in yearly ad revenue by 2022, according to Jefferies analysts. Here are 5 key takeaways from their report on the TikTok rival.

Read the full story here.

