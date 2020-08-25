Amazon's new advertising metric helps compare performance to Facebook and Google

Lauren Johnson

Today's news: Amazon's new advertising metric, streaming companies bet on going global, and the power players of TikTok in the US.

Jeff BezoscAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos.


Amazon started showing a favoured metric for advertisers this month, making it easier for large brands to compare ad efficiency against Google and Facebook

MulanWalt Disney PicturesDisney’s ‘Mulan.’


International expansion will make or break streaming TV services. Experts explain the challenges Disney, WarnerMedia, Starz, and others face.

  • Media companies like Disney are realising that global expansion is key to streaming success, reports Ashley Rodriguez.
  • ViacomCBS, Discovery, and WarnerMedia plan to expand their services internationally but face challenges that early streaming companies like Netflix and Apple did not, including navigating pre-existing distribution deals and picking the brands to peg their platform to.
  • “The biggest issue in general for these services is they have already sold a lot of their content into longterm deals internationally,” said Eric Haggstrom, forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Kevin mayer tiktokPawel Kaminski/Walt Disney Television via Getty ImagesTikTok CEO Kevin Mayer.


These are the 29 power players steering TikTok’s rise in the US

