Amazon's new advertising metric helps compare performance to Facebook and Google

Today’s news: Amazon’s new advertising metric, streaming companies bet on going global, and the power players of TikTok in the US.

Eugene Kim reported that Amazon rolled out an advertising metric called “return on ad spend” for sponsored ads this month.

The metric is different from “advertising cost of sales,” the previous metric that Amazon’s advertisers used to track ad effectiveness.

The new metric addresses large advertisers’ asks for better ways to measure the ad performance on Amazon against Facebook and Google.

Media companies like Disney are realising that global expansion is key to streaming success, reports Ashley Rodriguez.

ViacomCBS, Discovery, and WarnerMedia plan to expand their services internationally but face challenges that early streaming companies like Netflix and Apple did not, including navigating pre-existing distribution deals and picking the brands to peg their platform to.

“The biggest issue in general for these services is they have already sold a lot of their content into longterm deals internationally,” said Eric Haggstrom, forecasting analyst at Insider Intelligence.

With TikTok’s US operations facing threats from the Trump administration, Paige Leskin identified the 29 most important people running TikTok’s US business.

The executives include US general manager Vanessa Pappas and Michael Beckerman, head of US public policy, in addition to CEO Kevin Mayer.

Blake Chandlee, vp of global business solutions, is responsible for spearheading TikTok’s advertising business, which has grown to include ad formats like branded AR effects and in-feed videos.

