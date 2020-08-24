Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio is stepping down

Antonio lucio facebookDamairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX


Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio is stepping down after nearly 2 years as global marketing chief

Rich Antoniello, CEO, Complex NetworksComplex NetworksRich Antoniello, CEO, Complex Networks


Complex Networks has named new HR and social media heads after investigation into complaints about workplace culture

  • Digital media company Complex Networks named two new department heads amid a reckoning over allegations of unfair treatment of employees.
  • The company has named Krystle Douglas as head of HR and Aia Adriano as head of social media, roles that were previously filled by Jay Salim and Arman Singh Walia.
  • President Christian Baesler announced the promotions over Slack, adding that the company has work to do to fix its culture. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken a hard look at ourselves and our organisation, acknowledging some difficult truths about the way we have operated in the past and doing the work to continue creating a more respectful and inclusive culture now and into the future,” he wrote.

SpeedwayRon Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


A gas station ad platform says its business is soaring in the pandemic as driving picks up. Here’s the pitch deck it’s using to win advertisers.

