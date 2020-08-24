Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio is stepping down

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 24. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Facebook’s CMO steps down, Complex Networks changes leadership, and GSTV’s advertising pitch.

Facebook chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio is stepping down from his role, citing a desire to “play a more active part in accelerating change” in the advertising industry, Paige Leskin and Tanya Dua reported.

Lucio has been chief marketing officer at Facebook for nearly two years. His time at the company has largely overlapped with a stream of negative press and continued fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In a Facebook post announcing his leave, Lucio said that he wanted to focus on tackling diversity, inclusion and equity in the advertising industry. “Specifically, I want to devote the next, and probably final, chapter of my professional life to help companies and agencies in the marketing and advertising industries accelerate their transformation,” he wrote.

Digital media company Complex Networks named two new department heads amid a reckoning over allegations of unfair treatment of employees.

The company has named Krystle Douglas as head of HR and Aia Adriano as head of social media, roles that were previously filled by Jay Salim and Arman Singh Walia.

President Christian Baesler announced the promotions over Slack, adding that the company has work to do to fix its culture. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken a hard look at ourselves and our organisation, acknowledging some difficult truths about the way we have operated in the past and doing the work to continue creating a more respectful and inclusive culture now and into the future,” he wrote.

Patrick Coffee looked at how GSTV, a company that runs ads at gas station pumps, is pitching advertisers during the pandemic.

A pitch deck shows that GSTV reaches one-third of all adults and has more locations than McDonald’s or Starbucks.

The deck also includes data from Mastercard that found that people spend almost four times as much at big box stores after filling up their gas tank compared to days when they don’t fill their tanks.

