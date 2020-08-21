TikTok's marketing head says that brands need to create specific ads for the app

Lauren Johnson

Today’s news: TikTok’s marketing head says that the app isn’t just for teens, former MoviePass marketing manager files a complaint against two execs and a consultant, and a fashion influencer finds new business through CBD.

Cmo q&a nick tran 2x1TikTok; Samantha Lee/Business InsiderTikTok’s head of global marketing Nick Tran.


TikTok’s new marketing head reveals why the app isn’t just for teens, and how he’s leveraging its popularity to attract brands like Airbnb

Read the full interview here.


MoviePassHollis Johnson/Business Insider



A former MoviePass marketing director is suing 2 top execs and a consultant at the defunct startup, alleging ‘unlawful gender discrimination and sexual harassment’

Read the full story here.

Courtney Trop influencerEdward Berthelot/Getty ImagesFashion influencer Courtney Trop


A fashion Instagram influencer says launching her own CBD brand was her ‘saving grace financially’ as brand deals crashed during the pandemic

Read the full story here.

