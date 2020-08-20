A look at how much money streaming-music giant Spotify pays employees

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 20. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]
Today’s news: Spotify salary data, TikTok’s creator ambassador program, and the retail startups to watch.
Spotify salaries revealed: Data shows how much the streaming-music company pays for key US jobs in marketing, engineering, and more
- Ashley Rodriguez dug through disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers that was released by the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification to gauge what Spotify pays foreign workers that it hired through US work visas.
- The data showed that a consumer marketing manager made $US133,390 while a HR specialist made $US67,934.
- Spotify’s workforce grew by 28% year over year with 4,924 staffers at the end of 2019.
Read the full story here.
Inside TikTok’s exclusive creator ambassador program, where 12 influencers get paid trips, brand connections, and access to new features
- Amanda Perelli looked at TikTok’s creator ambassador program that aims to help creators build a following on the app and also offers perks like all-expenses-paid trips and connections with brands.
- The six-month program is run by Joyce Chun and Emma Gribbon and ran the second version of the program in January.
- Creator Alan Chow said the program helped pair him up with brand deals from Adobe, Reese’s Puffs, and DoorDash.
Read the full story here.
The 20 retail startups VCs have pegged as most likely to take off in 2020 – and how they will redefine the retail landscape
- Shoshy Ciment and Catherine LeClair asked seven venture-capital investors which retail startups will take off this year despite the pandemic.
- Investors picked companies that they are invested in and companies that they are not invested in.
- Their picks include DTC companies like plant company Bloomscape and paint brand Clare.
Read the full story here.
More stories we’re reading:
- Experts say Oracle buying TikTok is a wild idea which could either be a Larry Ellison headfake or a bold move to boost its cloud offensive (Business Insider)
- Dunkin’ is rolling out oat milk at locations across America, and people are celebrating (Business Insider)
- Google’s venture fund has quietly laid off 8% of its employees as it shakes up one of its earliest innovative services (Business Insider)
- Apps serve professionals distanced networking with novel twists (Wall Street Journal)
- Boston Consulting Group hires ex-Pepsico exec Brad Jakeman as it bolsters CMO outreach (AdAge)
Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.
– Lauren
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.