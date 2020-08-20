A look at how much money streaming-music giant Spotify pays employees

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 20. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Spotify salary data, TikTok’s creator ambassador program, and the retail startups to watch.

Ashley Rodriguez dug through disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers that was released by the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification to gauge what Spotify pays foreign workers that it hired through US work visas.

The data showed that a consumer marketing manager made $US133,390 while a HR specialist made $US67,934.

Spotify’s workforce grew by 28% year over year with 4,924 staffers at the end of 2019.

Amanda Perelli looked at TikTok’s creator ambassador program that aims to help creators build a following on the app and also offers perks like all-expenses-paid trips and connections with brands.

The six-month program is run by Joyce Chun and Emma Gribbon and ran the second version of the program in January.

Creator Alan Chow said the program helped pair him up with brand deals from Adobe, Reese’s Puffs, and DoorDash.

Shoshy Ciment and Catherine LeClair asked seven venture-capital investors which retail startups will take off this year despite the pandemic.

Investors picked companies that they are invested in and companies that they are not invested in.

Their picks include DTC companies like plant company Bloomscape and paint brand Clare.

