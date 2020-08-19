How much PR firms like FTI Consulting and Edelman pay staffers

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 19. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

A reminder that Business Insider is looking for nominations for the chief marketing officers to watch in 2020.Submit your nominations here by August 24.

Today’s news: How much top PR firms pay, TikTok’s advertising blitz, and Amazon ups its advertising spend.

Patrick Coffee and Sean Czarnecki analysed the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data to see how much the largest independent and holding company-owned PR firms pay.

Salaries range from $US62,000 for a senior account executive at finance-focused Prosek Partners to $US420,000 for a managing director at consulting firm FTI Consulting.

Edelman, the industry’s largest firm, paid a VP, tech and media specialist up to $US155,000.

TikTok’s new global ad campaign titled “It Starts on TikTok,” pitches the app as a place for creators, communities, families, and learning, Tanya Dua reported.

Nick Tran, TikTok’s head of global marketing, said the campaign is meant to differentiate TikTok from other social-media platforms, grow its user base, and build better brand recognition.

The ad push comes as President Trump issued two executive orders asking TikTok to sell its US operations to an American company.

After cutting its advertising spend in the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has steadily increased its advertising spend over the past few months.

Data from ad-tracking firm MediaRadar shows that Amazon has spent 70% more year-over-year on promoting its retail business since May.

Instagram in particular has benefitted from Amazon’s ad spend. Amazon spent $US22 million on Instagram ads in July, up from $US9 million in May, according to data from Pathmatics.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow! You can reach me in the meantime at [email protected] and subscribe to this daily email here.

– Lauren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.