The battle for streaming TV ad dollars is growing internationally

Today’s news: Spanish-language streaming service Vix vies for OTT ad dollars, Pizza Hut closes up to 300 locations, and influencers’ most popular Instagram topics.

Vix Rafael Urbana and Rich HullVixRafael Urbina and Rich Hull.


Spanish-language streaming service Vix explains the challenges of expanding the AVOD market internationally and how it plans to grow revenue 40% in 2020

Pizza HutMario Anzuoni/Reuters


Up to 300 Pizza Hut locations are set to close in the aftermath of the chain’s largest franchisee filing for bankruptcy

Keiko Lynn - Instagram influencerKeiko LynnInfluencer Keiko Lynn


The 10 Instagram content topics that have surged most among influencers during the pandemic, from insurance to recipes

