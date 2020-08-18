The battle for streaming TV ad dollars is growing internationally

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 18. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

First, Business Insider is looking for nominations for the chief marketing officers to watch in 2020. Submit your nominations here by August 24.

Today’s news: Spanish-language streaming service Vix vies for OTT ad dollars, Pizza Hut closes up to 300 locations, and influencers’ most popular Instagram topics.

Ashley Rodriguez reported that Spanish-language streaming company Vix launched in Brazil last week and is vying for a piece of the growing advertising video-on-demand market.

Vix is competing against other ad-supported video services like Pluto TV and Tubi that are expanding internationally.

Vix said it was on track to hit 10 million app installs and wants to build a direct sales team to sell advertising packages.

NPC International, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, said that it would close up to 300 locations after filing for bankruptcy in early July, reported Kate Taylor.

The franchisee also plans to sell its Pizza Hut locations, which make up 20% of the company’s total locations.

In its Chapter 11 filing, NPC International said that the coronavirus provided some relief as pizza sales have increased but cited expensive safety measures that cost the company about $US750,000 per month.

Data from social media-marketing firm SocialBakers tracked the categories of influencer content that have increased and decreased the most during the pandemic, reported Sydney Bradley.

The data tracked the content of 8 million Instagram influencers between March and August.

Content about insurance increased the most while party content decreased the most, per SocialBakers’ findings.

More stories we’re reading:



Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

– Lauren

