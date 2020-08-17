Where ad agency giants like WPP and IPG are hiring

Today’s news: Where ad agencies are hiring, Colgate gets into DTC toothbrushes, and Complex Networks reckons with culture.

Toby Melville/Reuters


Top ad agencies are starting to hire again. What WPP, IPG, and other holding companies offer diversity, data, and healthcare specialists.

Screen Shot 2020 08 13 at 4.20.25 PMColgate


Colgate’s latest DTC play is a millennial-aimed electric toothbrush that aims to give competitors like Quip a run for their money

Rich Antoniello, CEO, Complex NetworksComplex NetworksRich Antoniello, CEO, Complex Networks


Inside Complex Networks, where some current and former employees said leadership fostered bullying and favoritism and shrugged off complaints

