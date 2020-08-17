Where ad agency giants like WPP and IPG are hiring

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 17. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Where ad agencies are hiring, Colgate gets into DTC toothbrushes, and Complex Networks reckons with culture.

Patrick Coffee reviewed open positions and salaries at agencies ranging from a role for a $US400,000 strategy officer to a $US500,000 managing director to see where ad agencies are hiring.

Ad agencies have cut thousands of jobs due to the coronavirus but are hiring in areas like healthcare and precision marketing.

Diversity roles are also a big opportunity. Several big agencies including Omnicom Health Group, Goodby Silverstein and Partners, and IPG’s Hill Holliday have open listings for chief diversity officers or their equivalent.

Tanya Dua reported that Colgate is rolling out a new electronic toothbrush called Hum that is meant to appeal to millennials.

Hum costs $US69.99 for a rechargeable option and $US49.99 for a battery-powered option, compared to Quip, which costs $US40.

The toothbrush will roll out in September in stores like Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon and include social media, search, and influencer marketing.

Digital media company Complex Networks is facing a reckoning after a number of current and former employees cited incidents they say are evidence of bullying and unfair treatment of employees and a dismissive response by the company, Ashley Rodriguez and I reported.

Complex Networks has launched an investigation and hired an outside consultancy in light of the complaints and said improving its culture was a “major priority,” though three employees who were interviewed as part of the investigation said that it’s unclear to them how seriously the company is taking the allegations.

Complex Media’s head of HR, Jay Salim, was placed on leave in June in connection with the investigation and is leaving the company.

