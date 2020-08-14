Public relations giant MSL's plan to tackle the influencer pay gap

Today’s news: MSL vows to close the influencer pay gap, Hulu’s advertising blitz to promote live TV, and Quibi’s new marketing push.

Public relations giant MSL lays out a plan to close the influencer pay gap, including adding 10,000 BIPOC influencers to its platform

Hulu is launching a big advertising blitz to grow subscribers for its crucial push into live TV


Quibi has ramped up its TV and digital marketing efforts in the last few months as it’s rolled out a second wave of originals, new data shows

