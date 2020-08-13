The WarnerMedia executives who gained more power with a massive restructure

Lauren Johnson

WarnerMedia's new power players, where Facebook boycott ad dollars went, and Publicis Groupe cuts 2020 raises and promotions.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason KilarWarnerMedia


Meet the 7 WarnerMedia execs who gained power during its massive leadership shakeup and business restructuring

Mark ZuckerbergDrew Angerer/Getty Images


An agency that handles $US1.5 billion in ad spend breaks down where money from the Facebook boycott went

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Memo from Publicis Groupe explains why it froze raises for all 20,000 Sapient employees despite beating its financial forecast

