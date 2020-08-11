Why brands like Anheuser-Busch are taking more advertising in-house

Today's news: Marketers bet on in-housing, how much adtech companies pay employees, and sponsored content for travel brands returns.

Carlos britoJASPER JACOBS/AFP/Getty ImagesAnheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito


Big brands like Anheuser-Busch and Verizon are taking more of their advertising in-house amid the pandemic, and it’s adding to the troubles of struggling ad agencies

The trade deskThe Trade Desk/TwitterThe Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green and CTO Dave Pickles.

Adtech salaries revealed: How much The Trade Desk, Roku and others pay employees, from software engineers to product managers

TravelDay2505/ShutterstockPhuket, Thailand


Sponsored travel content from influencers has rebounded 34% from its April low. But controversy has come with it.

More stories we’re reading:

