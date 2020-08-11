Why brands like Anheuser-Busch are taking more advertising in-house

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for August 11. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

Today’s news: Marketers bet on in-housing, how much adtech companies pay employees, and sponsored content for travel brands returns.

As marketers cut costs due to COVID-19, Tanya Dua reported that more marketers are taking functions like ad-buying and creative in-house.

One example is Anheuser-Busch, which used its in-house agency, Draftline, at the beginning of the pandemic to change its messaging and crank out 500 digital ads in one week.

The increased speed to in-housing is another blow to ad agencies, which are under pressure to keep up with clients’ changing needs like allowing marketers to control their data and messaging.

The Trade Desk/Twitter The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green and CTO Dave Pickles.

Patrick Coffee and I looked at how much big adtech companies pay foreign employees by digging through the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data.

The data comprises a variety of technical roles from engineering to product management for six adtech companies: Amobee, Magnite, MediaMath, Roku, The Trade Desk, and Xandr.

The Trade Desk and Roku have combined market caps that exceed ad agency holding companies Publicis, Omnicom, and Interpublic Group.

A new report from influencer-marketing firm Izea found that the amount of travel and tourism sponsored content from influencers has rebounded since the travel industry ground to a halt this spring.

Hotels in particular have seen an uptick in sponsored content, reported Sydney Bradley.

Still, influencer groups like Clubhouse BH are at the centre of controversies around travelling during the pandemic.

