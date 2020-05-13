The best investing stories of the week: Market advice from A-list money managers, contrarian forecasts, and tons of stock picks

Dear Readers,
Since we last spoke, the stock market has resumed a slow grind higher. Now that oil prices have stabilised somewhat, investor attention has been on economic-reopening efforts, with every new headline dictating the latest market moves.
Given the ever-conflicting flow of information, it can be difficult to sort through the noise and distill it down to what matters most to you as an investor. That’s why getting the latest commentary from proven experts is the best way to approach the uncertain landscape.
To that end, the Investing team at Business Insider has continued to collect advice from the market’s top money managers. Outlined below are the best stories of the week, divided into two categories: (1) expert recommendations and (2) stock picks.
Both sections are worth browsing for keen, actionable insights from some of the industry’s most notable and successful figures.
Expert recommendations
A fund manager trouncing 90% of his rivals shared with us 5 trades he’s making to stay ahead – including a big bet on Disney after it was crushed in the pandemic sell-off
David Dudding of Columbia Threadneedle told Business Insider that his fund has succeeded lately because of bets on tech and healthcare. He also detailed the major themes in his portfolio, what he’s done since the pandemic started, and his top picks for the future.
Chad Glauser has dominated his benchmark for 28 months straight using just 3 ETFs. Here’s what they are, and how they have combined to beat the market.
The founder and portfolio manager of Alpine Quantitative Management maintains an incessant focus on volatility and uses the dynamic pricing action between his three ETFs as an indicator for when to dip in and out of allocations.
An investor who oversees $US300 billion at T. Rowe Price says stocks are in a ‘pseudo-bullish rally’ – and shares 4 tips for making money during the slow recovery ahead
Sebastien Page, the firm’s head of global multiasset, told Business Insider how the firm’s asset-allocation committee is investing to both benefit from the recovery and be insulated from the uncertainty ahead.
Fund manager David Samra has handily beaten the market for nearly 2 decades. He shares 4 simple criteria he looks for in each investment – and details 4 ‘obvious’ places investors should be rushing toward today.
The managing director at Artisan Partners says it’s “very hard” for an investment to check all four of his classic value-investing boxes. Here’s how he’s constructed his portfolio under those stringent conditions.
Award-winning fund manager Randall Dishmon says the way to win at investing is to think like a Warren Buffett-style acquirer. Here are the 3 questions he always asks before buying a stock.
Dishmon runs the rare mutual fund that’s in the black this year, and it’s outperformed the market for more than 12 years under his management. His questions are focused on the long-term worth of a company, not the narrower question of whether its stock is trading at a discount.
Single-stock picks
BANK OF AMERICA: Investors should buy these 12 cheap stocks to bet on the coming US recovery – but they should steer clear of these 8 competitors
China’s economy is beginning to heal following the coronavirus outbreak, and Bank of America says it’s setting a blueprint for what industries and companies in the US can recover first from the domestic outbreak.
GOLDMAN SACHS: Traders are reaping unusually large profits from earnings-related stock trades. Here are 15 picks for the remainder of the season.
Betting on outsize moves in single stocks post-earnings has become more attractive now compared with the start of the reporting season, according to Goldman Sachs.
- These 22 well-known companies could get acquired as coronavirus batters their businesses, BTIG says
- Russell Investments says these 4 stocks are perfect for investors on the hunt for ESG-friendly returns
- A fund manager who’s quadrupled his competitors’ returns for 15 years breaks down his 3 favourite stocks – and his top 3 contrarian ideas
Best of the rest
- A hedge-fund chief overseeing $US2 billion shares 5 reasons he sees bitcoin surging 900% by the end of 2021 as Paul Tudor Jones dives into the asset
- When Wade Pfau isn’t writing books or winning awards, he’s teaching Ph.D. students the art of retirement income. Here are 4 ways he says investors can reduce risk and thrive financially in the long term.
- A Wall Street expert lays out how the stock market’s ‘downright terrifying’ surge within this crisis may be laying the groundwork for another 32% crash
- A real-estate investor who generates $US165,000 in revenue a year lays out his ‘absolutely perfect’ strategy for aspiring entrepreneurs clamoring for passive income
- RBC explains how gold could surge 9% to a record high, even as stocks climb – a scenario that would shatter how investors have thought about the commodity for decades
- ‘We’ll see the true financial carnage come’: A 47-year market veteran warns the fallout from the coronavirus is only halfway finished – and says it will take decades for the market to carve out new highs
