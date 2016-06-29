Business Insider's audience in Australia cracks 1 million - thanks for reading us!

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

May was another record-setting month for Business Insider in Australia, with the site posting a unique audience of over one million for the first time.

So here’s a huge thank you to our readers. We work for you every day to improve the site with our exclusive focus on digital content. And thank you also to the advertisers who support us.

Data for May from Nielsen’s Digital Ratings Monthly show Business Insider was again the most-read dedicated business title in the Australian market.

Here’s the chart:

Data: Nielsen Digital Ratings Monthly, May 2016.

Coverage of the federal budget, the RBA’s surprise decision to cut the official interest rate, the continuing turbulence on global markets and the start of the federal election campaign all helped lift the audience.

We recall the excitement at hitting our first audience targets as a team of just three people in 2013.

Since then, our traffic has continued to grow, along with our specialist team, and we’re planning to make some further investments this year.

We’re working constantly on improving the coverage to keep you, our audience of smart professionals, informed and up to date on what you need to know.

Thanks again for reading. We are committed to continually improving what we do and this growth is a great recognition of the hard work of all the team at BI.

