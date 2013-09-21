Business Insider's Android App Gets An Upgrade

BI Android App BI Android App Screenshots

Business Insider’s Android app has been upgraded and enhanced. It’s been redesigned from top-to-bottom to be faster, easier to read, and better looking. We’ve added new functionality that will allow readers to view content any time and share it with almost any social tool. We did all of this while maintaining the app’s ability to update quickly.

Some highlights of the new version:

Excellent stability and performance

Auto-update in the background

Updated design for enhanced readability

New content verticals

Besides the fact that it’s fast and reliable, we love the new offline reading capability. Leave the app open in the background and it will update your content so that you can continue reading when you don’t have an Internet connection.

Download it from Google Play today.

Google Google Play

