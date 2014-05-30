25 Things We Wish Someone Had Told Us At Graduation

Almost no one knows what they REALLY want to do when they graduate. Early in your career, you should invest time in figuring it out. Volunteer for assignments. Ask questions. If you go about it the right way, people will be surprisingly generous with their time. For the first few years of your working life, you can completely switch tracks without any stigma. It gets harder (though not impossible) the farther you go in your career.

On a related note, think hard about graduate school. It can be enormously helpful, even critical, in certain career paths. Or it can be a self-indulgent waste of time (aside from the intellectual development, which has its own merits). Don't go to grad school just for a pedigree or because you're not sure what else to do. But do invest in your own education where it helps you get to the next step. Take an accounting class as a step toward general management, for example. Take a negotiating class or a legal class or whatever is relevant. It makes you smarter at what you do, and it signals to the higher-ups that you're serious about taking the next step. And if graduate school makes sense for your career, think hard about how you sequence it with your job and family life. It's never perfect, but timing matters.