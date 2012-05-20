The 33 Richest People In Advertising, Ranked By Income

Omnicom’s John Wren and WPP’s Martin Sorrell

Photo: Omnicom / WEF / Flickr, CC

Who are the best-paid people in the advertising business? Sure, the usual suspects are here—WPP’s Martin Sorrell and Omnicom’s John Wren, for instance—but you’ll be surprised by some of the names among the 33 most richly compensated execs in the business.

When MDC Partners—an agency network most people have never heard of—disclosed its management compensation this year, people were shocked that CEO Miles Nadal received a 278 per cent pay raise, to just under $24 million.



Photo: Jim Edwards / BI / Company documents

That made him one of the best-compensated CEOs in the ad business.He’s not, it turns out, the best-paid ad executive in the world, however, according to our ranking. (Our methodology is explained at the end of the slideshow.) Before we reveal the most lucrative CEO compensation package of the year—it’s a staggering $26 million!—it’s worth noting some other highlights:

Which adman uses his agency’s private jet for personal vacations the most?

Which fantastically wealthy media-buying veteran gets paid only $5,000 in cash every year?

Who is the only woman on our list of the top 33 best-paid people in advertising?

Whose limousine bill is $16,000 a year?

And while it’s not surprising that the list is dominated by CEOs and agency founders, it is a shock that only one of the 33 is a chief creative officer—but who is it?

Paul Hodgson, senior research associate at the corporate governance consultancy GMI Ratings, reviewed compensation practices at each company and added commentary.

