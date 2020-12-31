Business Insider's 20 biggest advertising and media stories of the year

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 31. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider. Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Send me feedback or tips at [email protected]

For today’s newsletter, the last of the year, we’re recapping the year’s biggest stories. The pandemic and financial crisis shook up the advertising and media industries, which is reflected in our top stories that span ad agencies, brands, media companies, and the influencer industry.

Our advertising and media team has grown significantly this past year to produce this journalism. To read the below stories,learn about our subscription offers here.

Read the 20 stories that subscribers couldn’t get enough of this year.

Newsletter company TheSkimm faces an uncertain future after dashed acquisition attempts, deep layoffs, and executive pay cuts Lucia and I reported that once-buzzy newsletter outlet TheSkimm was facing questions about its future after layoffs and attempts to sell the VC-backed company.

Investors from the DTX Company, Forerunner, Greycroft, and others name the 16 direct-to-consumer startups that will take off in 2020Before COVID hit and upended how people shop, Tanya Dua asked 16 investors to pick the direct-to-consumer brands poised to take off. Their picks included health supplement company 8Greens and astrology app Co Star.

How millennial-news network Cheddar is trying to find its way in streaming TV after a $US200 million exit last year and big layoffs during the pandemic Ashley spoke with Cheddar’s founder, former employees, and analysts about the future of its “post-cable-network” model following layoffs and consolidation during the pandemic.

Inside the marketing strategy for HBO Max, AT&T's $US4 billion answer to NetflixWarnerMedia made a big bet on streaming this year with HBO Max. Ashley interviewed Katie Soo, who oversees growth marketing for HBO Max, about how the streaming service used social media and pop culture to gain adoption.

