Business Insider's 20 biggest advertising and media stories of the year

Lauren Johnson

Hi! Welcome to the Insider Advertising daily for December 31. I'm Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter at Business Insider.

For today’s newsletter, the last of the year, we’re recapping the year’s biggest stories. The pandemic and financial crisis shook up the advertising and media industries, which is reflected in our top stories that span ad agencies, brands, media companies, and the influencer industry.

Read the 20 stories that subscribers couldn’t get enough of this year.

Red Bull CEOMark Thompson/Getty Images
Gary VaynerchukAmy Harris/Invision/AP
The Skimm co-foundersSarah Jacobs
Complex media racism workplace 4x3Samantha Lee/Business Insider
CheddarRyan Young/PGA TOUR
Jennifer HymanReuters/Shannon Stapleton
Sherry Smith, CEO of Triad RetailBusiness Wire
GettyImages 99293611Getty Images / Roll Call / Chris Maddaloni
Quibi Jeffrey KatzenbergDaniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Quibi
Jason Kilar WarnerMedia CEOJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

