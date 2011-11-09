Take A Look At The Phony Business Insider Windows Phone App We Didn't Even Make

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A funny thing happened today when we were playing with the new Samsung Focus S Windows phone we’re reviewing this week.We found a Business Insider app in the Windows Phone Marketplace.



But here’s the thing: Business Insider has never made a Windows Phone app.

After some digging, we discovered the “Business Insider Newsreader” app was made by a third party developer called 7APPLABS.

We’re not sure who they are, but they did a pretty good job scraping Business Insider’s logo, stories, and running ads against it.

Anyway, we thought it’d be fun to take a quick tour of the app before these bottom feeders have to take it down. Check it out!

