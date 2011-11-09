Take A Look At The Phony Business Insider Windows Phone App We Didn't Even Make

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
A funny thing happened today when we were playing with the new Samsung Focus S Windows phone we’re reviewing this week.We found a Business Insider app in the Windows Phone Marketplace.
But here’s the thing: Business Insider has never made a Windows Phone app.
After some digging, we discovered the “Business Insider Newsreader” app was made by a third party developer called 7APPLABS.
We’re not sure who they are, but they did a pretty good job scraping Business Insider’s logo, stories, and running ads against it.
Anyway, we thought it’d be fun to take a quick tour of the app before these bottom feeders have to take it down. Check it out!
Here's the bootup screen. 7APPSLABS even stole Business Insider's signature green theme. But what's that tiny text at the bottom say?
Wow! They even managed to resurrect Business Insider's dead Travel vertical. It hasn't been on the site in months.
