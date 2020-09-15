SIGN UP NOW: Get the inside track on the race for the White House with Business Insider's DC bureau

Courtesy of Tina Sfondeles; Lawrence Jackson Photography; Courtesy of Darren Samuelsohn; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

As we enter into the homestretch of the 2020 presidential campaigns, listen in on Tuesday, September 29 at 1 p.m. ET for a live conversation with Business Insider’s politics team.

Join our discussion with DC bureau chief Darren Samuelson and reporters Tom LoBianco and Tina Sfondeles on what to expect at the much-anticipated first presidential debate, the inner workings of the Trump and Biden campaigns, and the expected battle over the election results after the November 3 vote.

You can sign up for our free event here.

Business Insider’s new Washington Bureau has been producing exclusive, in-depth enterprise stories that dive into the intersection of politics, policy, and power in the nation’s capital.

Built from scratch by bureau chief Darren Samuelsohn less than six months ago and in the middle of a pandemic and economic downtown, Insider’s DC shop has grown to a talented team of seven with expertise in politics and policy.

