Business Insider Gets A Webby Awards Nomination — And You Can Help!

The Webby Awards/FlickrApp designer Scott Snibbe and Artist of the Year Bjork at the 2012 Webby AwardsThe New York Times calls the Webbys “The Internet’s highest honour,” so Business Insider is psyched to be nominated for a Webby Award in the “Best Business Blog” category.



The Webbys hands out awards each year to digital ground-breakers in 100 categories at a fancy party in NYC in May. Winners get to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. (Don’t you wonder what BI’s would be? Suggestions welcome in the comments below.)

Webby Winners are chosen by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. But you can play a role in voting for the “Peoples Choice” award. From Activism to Youth, there are hundreds of great sites to discover or celebrate.

Vote here >





