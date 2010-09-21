Business Insider Wants You To Work For Us

BI writers and interns in action in the newsroom.

We’re expanding again! We need your help filling two new editorial openings:Contributors Editor: Business Insider is growing its stable of outside contributors. We publish posts from writers, experts, and pundits in a range of fields, from finance to media to technology. We’re looking for a Contributors Editor to shepherd the entire process, from reaching out to potential writers, to evaluating submissions and editing copy. The ideal candidate will be web-savvy, energetic, and an avid consumer of online media (especially blogs). You should have the drive and dedication to grow the vertical. And you’ll have help: to start, a dedicated contributors intern and over time you’ll build the team as you prove the concept has legs.



Qualifications: We’re looking for someone with sharp editorial judgment, an extroverted personality, and a desire to be on the editing track. One to four years of journalism experience is ideal. Copy-editing skills and basic HTML and Photoshop experience always help.

List & Rankings Editor: Business Insider is growing its effort to publish lists and rankings regularly and we need an editor to lead the way. From the bite-sized daily list to more involved survey-driven rankings, this position is all about coming up with clever ways to package thought-provoking content. Which lists are going to get talked about the most? Some rankings will be deeply researched, others lighter and more humorous. The ideal candidate is a ferocious consumer of online media who dreams in lists and is able to come in to an interview with 10 list ideas. You’ll be working in tandem with the other vertical editors, so you’ll be in on the newsroom action.

Qualifications: You can be an aspiring journalist without a bunch of experience, but a clear picture of what makes a great list. Eager, enthusiastic, ready to learn, and able to turnaround assignments on a dime. Copy-editing skills and basic HTML and Photoshop experience preferred.

Please send resume and clips via email to [email protected], with relevant position in the subject.

