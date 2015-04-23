Business Insider's video team is hiring a producer to make awesome science / tech videos

Business Insider Video is hiring a producer who knows how to make smart and beautiful videos about technology and/or science. This driven journalist has a reel chock-full of amazing work — primarily produced for the digital media space. The producer will work closely with the expanding tech and science video teams to brainstorm, write, produce, shoot and edit stories with a wide, general audience reach. One important skill all candidates must possess is the ability to take complex ideas and topics and then translate them into scripts (and eventually) videos that are engaging and accessible.

Must have a passion for science, tech, news and digital video.

Required skills: Final Cut X or Premiere, Canon and Sony cameras, and extensive field production experience.

Deep knowledge of HTML, CMS and social media a plus.

Watch just a few of BI Video’s growing tech and science catalogue:

14 Things You Didn’t Know Your iPhone Headphones Could Do

Facebook Is Still Clogging Up Your iPhone

9 Facts About The Brain That Will Blow Your Mind

This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved

Bill Nye: This One Scientific Fact Blows My Mind



Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

APPLY HERE if interested. Please include a resume, link to your reel and cover letter describing what excites you about science and tech videos.

NOW WATCH: 7 smart questions to ask at the end of every job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.