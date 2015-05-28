APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring video interns

Business Insider is hiring video interns to join our growing news team.

This could be you!

The role includes conceptualizing and editing videos across a range of subjects, including breaking and viral news, with a focus on science and technology. It also involves editing video for multiple mediums, from Facebook to Snapchat to YouTube, in addition to our website.

Video interns should be ready to get out in the field, too.

The ideal candidate has a passion for storytelling and the ability to edit video quickly and creatively. He or she is a news buff who always knows what’s going on in the world, and is addicted to social media.

Candidates should know how to edit on Final Cut X or Premiere and how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, various types of audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras, and how to shoot awesome video with their iPhone.

Please note that this internship requires you to work in our New York office.

