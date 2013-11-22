THE US 20: 20 Huge Trends That Will Dominate America's Future

The year is winding down, so it’s time to take stock of where America is heading.

Last year’s inaugural U.S. 20 list featured things like the end of retail, the revival of manufacturing and the shale revolution.

Believe it or not, it wasn’t difficult at all to come up with 20 brand new trends this year that will dominate headlines over the next decade.

It’s not that all of last year’s forces have already dissipated.

But new movements have already sprung up.

The 2013 list includes two new geographic centres of the American economy, evolving patterns of relationships, robots, and the changing energy landscape.

Check it out.

